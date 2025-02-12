KUWAIT CITY - The General Traffic Department has reported significant enforcement activity during its recent traffic campaigns from February 1 to 7.

Traffic officers were able to refer 47 juveniles to the Juvenile Prosecution and detain 48 violators in precautionary detention.

Additionally, a total of 43,760 traffic violations were recorded, with 41 vehicles and 43 motorcycles impounded and placed in the detention garage.

The department also took action by referring two individuals to the General Department for Combating Drugs, two persons found in an abnormal condition, and three individuals without proof of identity to the relevant authorities.

This was all part of intensive traffic campaigns carried out around the clock, with traffic officers stationed at key roads and intersections, alongside the surveillance cameras monitoring traffic across the country.

In addition to these efforts, the Operations Department of the General Traffic Department processed 3,089 reports. During the same period, traffic accident statistics showed a total of 1,676 accidents, which included 1,420 collisions and 256 incidents involving both collisions and injuries.

