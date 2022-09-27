The Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad announced the launch of a winter vaccination campaign for the 2022/2023 season through 46 health centers in all governorates, reports Al-Rai daily. Al-Sanad explained the campaign includes vaccination against seasonal influenza and acute bacterial pneumonia (nemococal). He pointed out that vaccination campaign launches at all centers identified by the Ministry on its social media accounts.

However, registration and prior appointment via the Ministry’s website is a must. In the same context, the Head of the Infectious Diseases Control Department in the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hamad Bastaki, stressed on the importance of the initiative to receive vaccination, unless there is any medical impediment, stressing that vaccination reduces the possibility of infection, and in the event of infection limits its complications and reduces hospitalization due to complications.

He indicated that it is recommended that pregnant women receive influenza vaccination (not pneumococcal vaccination) at any time of pregnancy for their protection, noting the importance of influenza vaccination for lactating women, children specifically from the age of 6 months to 5 years, and those with chronic diseases and others to protect themselves from severe complications caused by influenza infection.

Dr. Bastaki also spoke of the possibility of giving any other type of vaccine at any time before or after the fl u or pneumococcal vaccination, unless there is any objection to vaccination, noting that these vaccines can be taken at any time during the winter season. In other news, the Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, has canceled the ministerial decision to stop considering applications for granting licenses to open new pharmacies in the private sector and receive applications to grant a license to practice the profession to non- Kuwaitis, reports Al-Rai daily. The President of the Pharmacy Association, Abdullah Al-Enezi, thanked Minister Al-Saeed for his understanding of the pharmacists’ demands and cancelling the earlier decision.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).