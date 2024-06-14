First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah met with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Thursday, along with his entourage.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Sheikh Fahad Yusuf expressed during the meeting his heartfelt and sincere solace for the victims of the fire that gutted a building in Al-Mangaf and wished the injured quick healing.

The Indian minister expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the State of Kuwait for the humanitarian action, relieving the victims, aiding their next of kin, and caring for the injured.

The statement added that Minister Sheikh Fahad separately hosted member of the Philippine Congress Ron Salo and accompanying officials who presented condolences on the fire victims. Moreover, the two sides discussed some issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Asia Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khaled Al-Saraawi, and the Deputy Assistant of the Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, the Minister Plenipotentiary Khaled Al-Yassin. (end) hmd.rk

