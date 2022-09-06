AMMAN — Frequent heatwaves, erratic rainfall, flash floods and drought have become a recurring problem in the Kingdom as the effects of climate change worsen, driving experts to increasingly call for streamlined, unimpeded access to climate finance.

The ramifications of climate change are already evident in Jordan, and are deeply affecting water availability and the agricultural sector, Belal Shaqareen, director of the Climate Change Directorate at the Ministry of Environment, told The Jordan Times. (See full story on page 4-5)

Jordan's total greenhouse gas emissions, standing at approximately 28 million tonnes of CO2, are globally inconsequential, representing only 0.06 per cent of the world’s total CO2 emissions, according to Jordan’s Third National Communication on Climate to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"Jordan is an affected country; it is not an emitter and it needs support in combating climate change ramification," Shaqareen said.

