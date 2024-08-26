ALPBACH: Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), urged the international community to support the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He affirmed that the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the ongoing violations in Gaza are the roots of the escalating crises in the region.

In a statement during the European Forum Alpbach 2024, organised from 24th to 26th August, 2024, by the Austrian Ministry for European and International Affairs as part of the UN- Austria initiative on multilateral partnerships, the GCC Secretary-General called for an international conference involving all concerned parties to discuss ways to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.

He also called for reforming and boosting the role of the UN and its agencies in maintaining international peace and security, ensuring they are not sidelined in an era of unprecedented global instability. Al-Budaiwi highlighted the GCC's belief that collective support for the UN is essential to navigate these challenging times and uphold the principles of global governance.

The GCC Secretary-General warned of new threats facing regional and international security, citing proxy warfare, the increasing risk of nuclear weapons proliferation, and the developments in artificial intelligence utilisation in information warfare.