Safir International Hotels & Resorts (SHR) has announced the signing of a management and operation contract for a new five-star hotel in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, Iraq.

This marks the debut of the “Safir” brand in Iraq, with the new property set to become one of the most distinguished hotels in Erbil.

The management contract was officially signed by the project owner Hariri Building & Contracting Company (HARCO Offshore) represented by Mostafa Al Hariri, Chairman of the Board, and Safir International Hotels & Resorts, represented by Abdulaziz Al Failakawi, Vice Chairman and CEO.

Strategically located in a prime area, the hotel will feature 95 luxurious rooms and suites designed to offer guests ultimate comfort and elegance, said SHR in a statement.

It will also boast two state-of-the-art meeting rooms, a health centre, a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool, a restaurant, and a range of other premium amenities, it stated.

Al Failakawi, expressing enthusiasm for the project, said: "The Safir Hotel in Erbil is a significant step forward in our ambitious expansion across the Middle East. With this project, we are committed to delivering our vision of True Arabic Hospitality, offering guests a unique experience that harmonizes tradition and modernity."

"We also have plans for additional projects in various Iraqi governorates, especially the historic capital, Baghdad," he added.

Mostafa Al Hariri, the Chairman of HARCO Offshore, highlighting the importance of this partnership, said: "Our collaboration with Safir is built on mutual trust and their outstanding reputation for excellence in hotel management across the Middle East."

"Safir’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards and preserving owner assets, while delivering True Arabic Hospitality with a modern approach, makes them the perfect partner for this project," stated Al Hariri.

Safir Hotels & Resorts remains dedicated to expanding its portfolio, enhancing its services, and providing guests with unparalleled hospitality experiences across the region, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).