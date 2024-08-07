Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in collaboration with Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, has announced an investment opportunity to develop and operate a ‘Tech Startup Zone’ at Airport Heights in Bausher.

This initiative aims to attract tech startups, fostering their growth in alignment with the National Programme for Digital Economy and Oman Vision 2040. Interested investors can submit proposals through the Tatwir platform.

The project will offer a range of incentives to support startups and drive tech innovation in Oman, attracting emerging tech companies from across the region and providing a supportive environment for their growth and global expansion.

The investment process will include four stages: purchase period, inquiries period, bid submission and grant period.

The purchase period will allow investors to buy the investment opportunity booklet, which includes all terms and requirements. This stage will last 30 days during which investors can review documents and prepare inquiries. The inquiries period of one week will enable communication with the ministry via email and phone for clarifications.

Following the inquiries period, the bid submission stage will begin for necessary documents electronically and to pay insurance fee. The final grant period will involve evaluation of bids by the ministry, culminating in the approval of the best offer by a specialised committee.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

