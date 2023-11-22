Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro has praised the important role of international institutions and companies, based in Bahrain, in enhancing the kingdom’s economic position and competitiveness, by expanding the investment base, providing more qualitative opportunities, and upgrading various sectors, including the industrial sector.

The minister was speaking as he visited the Mondelez International factory in Bahrain International Investment Zone, where he was received by Salah Al Morsi, general manager of the factory, and Sayed Hassan Jawad, director of manufacturing.

Mr Fakhro affirmed that the kingdom takes pride in such mega projects that set a base in Bahrain and produce and export from the kingdom to all countries of the world, which supports the objectives of the Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-26).

The minister toured the facility and was briefed on the work process, the company’s future plans, the most important services provided by Mondelez International, and all stages of manufacturing and production.

Mondelez International is one of the first modern companies and factories established in the Bahrain International Investment Zone, featuring some of the most famous brands, including Oreo,Tang and Barni.