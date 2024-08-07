Hot, cloudy weather expected today: Qatar meteorology department

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be haze at first and hot daytime with scattered clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore will be hazy with scattered clouds at times, the report added.Wind inshore will be variable at first, northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.Offshore, it will be variable southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 to13 knot.Sea state inshore will be 01 to 02 feet, while offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.Visibility inshore will be 04 to 10 km, while offshore, it will be 04 to 09 km.Area High Tide Low Tide Max--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 05:10 - 18:25 01:52 - 12:31 39Mesaieed 07:05 - 20:11 03:25 - 12:29 40Wakrah 06:48 - 19:27 02:43 - 11:52 39Al Khor 17:56 - 07:19 10:01 - 01:26 42Ruwais 07:19 - 19:01 01:26 - 13:21 37Dukhan 12:10 - ** : ** 05:50 - 18:12 37Abu Samra 11:49 - ** : ** 05:30 - 17:11 43Sunrise: 05:04 LTSunset: 18:14 LT