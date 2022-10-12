The head of KPMG in Dubai has announced his resignation after allegations of nepotism, cronyism and partner discontent led to internal turmoil at the firm, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday.

Nader Haffar is reported by the FT to have decided to step down, citing the need to protect the interests of the firm, its clients and colleagues.

Haffar, chief executive and chair of KPMG, will leave at the end of the year, the FT report said.

