Warnings from March of imminent famine in the north of the Palestinian territory have not come to pass, but the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) partnership said 495,000 people -- around 22 percent of the Gaza population, according to the UN -- are still facing "catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity".

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.