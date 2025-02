Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Chinese startup DeepSeek has done very good work that showed how global artificial intelligence is.

Pichai expected Alphabet to be a leading player in the AI space but said others would be there in that space too, he said at the World Governments Summit held in Dubai.

(Reporting by Yoused Saba; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alison Williams)