Union of Arab Chambers president and Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass yesterday met World Trade Organisation (WTO) director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva.

They discussed challenges facing international trade, including food security, climate change and disrupted supply chains.

Mr Nass emphasised the need for a fairer trading system that allows developing countries to use their resources to tackle these issues.

He believes the WTO plays a vital role in developing solutions and facilitating smoother trade. Mr Nass proposed a global trade conference, co-hosted by the Bahrain Chamber and WTO, to discuss these issues and promote trade and investment partnerships.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala welcomed the conference proposal and praised Bahrain’s commitment to open trade policies. Both parties agreed on the importance of stronger co-operation for sustainable economic growth.