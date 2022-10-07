All public parking areas in Dubai, except multi-level terminals, will be free of charge on Saturday, October 8, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), authorities confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Abu Dhabi announced free toll and parking on the day. Sharjah, too, announced free parking in most areas.

In most Islamic countries the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Saturday, October 8, is an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE.

