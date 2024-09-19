Muscat: Activities of the third edition of the premier conference on Power and Energy “IEEE PowerTalks” kicked off today at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event, held from September 17-19, is themed "Implementing Oman's Energy Transformation Plans." This edition brings together local and international experts to reflect upon Oman’s ambitious energy transition goals.

IEEE PowerTalks 2024 is a collaborative effort between the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Nama Group and Raya Services, with support from The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

Dr. Khamis Saif Al Jabri, Head of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, presided over the opening ceremony of the conference.

The conference emerged at a critically important moment as Oman prepares for its energy transition, aims to reduce carbon emissions, and seeks to secure sustainable energy supplies in alignment with the nation's economic diversification goals and its aspiration to become a regional and global leader, as per the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

"IEEE PowerTalks 2024 highlights the significant strides Oman is making in energy efficiency and sustainability," said Eng. Abdullah Al Wahaibi, Chair of the IEEE Power & Energy Society in Oman.

"The conference will not only showcase our commitment toward a carbon-neutral future but also position Oman in the front row of the global energy transition. We will discuss and explore crucial topics such as energy sector policies, transmission network development, distribution systems, energy efficiency, asset management, renewable energy systems, and energy storage technologies.”

The three-day conference showcases Oman’s efforts in energy transformation, reduction of carbon emissions, and energy security. The program includes working papers, visual presentations, specialized discussion sessions, and workshops that explore the challenges and future developments in Oman’s Power and Energy sector.

IEEE PowerTalks 2024 hosts workshops on Carbon Neutral Energy Future, Technologies for Future Grid Stability, Renewable Energy and Storage Technology, Hybrid Gas Turbines and Smart Grid Technologies.

The event also features an exhibition area where latest technologies and solutions in the Power and Energy sector are showcased along with an open platform for researchers and students to present their work.

