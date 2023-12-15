A number of Kuwaiti food companies affirmed that taking part in the Food Africa 2023 in Egypt was a good opportunity to promote Kuwaiti products abroad.

In a statement to KUNA on Friday, the assistant head of export sales at Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company, Badriya Al-Rashed, said she was pleased with the number of traders, distributers and importers visiting the exhibition from around world. This will help the company's trademark to reach different countries and raise its market share, she noted.

The company's presented products included flour, pasta, biscuits, pastries and oils, she added.

For her part, founder of Bnt Manahi factory for ready-meals, Hanadi Al-Hajri, said Food Africa was a chance for small and medium food companies to promote their products and discover investment opportunities in international markets.

The factory is currently exporting products to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the USA, said Al-Hajri. The products include pastries, pizza, falafel and authentic Kuwaiti foods, she noted.

The eighth edition of the exhibition was held from 12 to 14 December in Cairo, with the participation of over 900 companies from 32 countries, including Kuwait, the official partner of the exhibition -- taking part with 12 national factories. (end) asm.tma.ag

Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company participating in the exhibition

