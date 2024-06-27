European companies seek to enhance presence in Qatari market: EU Official

Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the European Union (EU) Trade and Economic Affairs Department in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman Dr. Thomas Jorgensen praised the close relations between the EU countries and the State of Qatar, pointing out that European companies are looking to the Qatari market with great interest and aspire to strengthen their presence in the Qatari market.During his meeting on Wednesday with Qatar Chamber First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Jorgensen commended the attractive investment climate in Qatar and said that there are real opportunities to enhance cooperation between European and Qatari companies.The meeting discussed ways to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the State of Qatar and EU countries, and the important role of the private sector in stimulating trade and investment exchange.For his part, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and EU countries, pointing out that Qatar has huge investments in several EU countries, and that the Qatari private sector has diverse investments in many countries of the Union.He noted Qatar Chamber's keenness to strengthen cooperation relations between Qatari and European companies and urged Qatari companies to establish alliances and partnerships with European companies, especially in the field of advanced technology, adding that there is a wide scope for cooperation, especially with the advanced Qatari infrastructure and investment-attractive legislation provided by the State of Qatar.