Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>European companies seek ...
TRADE

European companies seek to enhance presence in Qatari market: EU Official

The meeting discussed ways to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the State of Qatar and EU countries

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 27, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATAREUROPEAN UNIONTRADE
PHOTO

Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the European Union (EU) Trade and Economic Affairs Department in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman Dr. Thomas Jorgensen praised the close relations between the EU countries and the State of Qatar, pointing out that European companies are looking to the Qatari market with great interest and aspire to strengthen their presence in the Qatari market.

During his meeting on Wednesday with Qatar Chamber First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Jorgensen commended the attractive investment climate in Qatar and said that there are real opportunities to enhance cooperation between European and Qatari companies.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the State of Qatar and EU countries, and the important role of the private sector in stimulating trade and investment exchange.

For his part, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and EU countries, pointing out that Qatar has huge investments in several EU countries, and that the Qatari private sector has diverse investments in many countries of the Union.

He noted Qatar Chamber's keenness to strengthen cooperation relations between Qatari and European companies and urged Qatari companies to establish alliances and partnerships with European companies, especially in the field of advanced technology, adding that there is a wide scope for cooperation, especially with the advanced Qatari infrastructure and investment-attractive legislation provided by the State of Qatar.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

BankDhofar launches its private banking segment in Oman

BankDhofar launches its private banking segment in Oman
BankDhofar launches its private banking segment in Oman
MINING

Oman plans to enhance energy, minerals contributions to GDP

Oman plans to enhance energy, minerals contributions to GDP
Oman plans to enhance energy, minerals contributions to GDP
WEATHER

Weather: Scattered rainfall witnessed in parts of Oman

Weather: Scattered rainfall witnessed in parts of Oman
Weather: Scattered rainfall witnessed in parts of Oman
TRADE

India-Oman business meet in the Agriculture, Processed Food, Spices, Engineering, and Construction sectors

India-Oman business meet in the Agriculture, Processed Food, Spices, Engineering, and Construction sectors
India-Oman business meet in the Agriculture, Processed Food, Spices, Engineering, and Construction sectors
SUSTAINABILITY

Symposium reviews zero carbon neutrality goals in Oman

Symposium reviews zero carbon neutrality goals in Oman
Symposium reviews zero carbon neutrality goals in Oman
DIPLOMACY

Oman, Uzbekistan hold talks

Oman, Uzbekistan hold talks
Oman, Uzbekistan hold talks
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Saudi Arabia leads Gulf bourses higher, Dubai falls

Mideast Stocks: Saudi Arabia leads Gulf bourses higher, Dubai falls
Mideast Stocks: Saudi Arabia leads Gulf bourses higher, Dubai falls
ECONOMY

More than $213.08mln disbursed to pensioners, beneficiaries today: UAE's GPSSA

More than $213.08mln disbursed to pensioners, beneficiaries today: UAE's GPSSA
More than $213.08mln disbursed to pensioners, beneficiaries today: UAE's GPSSA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

H1 2024: M&As in EMEA plunge 31% due to economic challenges, geopolitical headwinds

2.

UAE telecom e& unit acquires Turkey’s GlassHouse for $60mln

3.

Kuwait’s $846bln wealth fund to set up Saudi office

4.

PIF unit Saudi Global Ports, China’s SANY sign $1.87bln investment deal

5.

Kuwait’s Burgan Bank gets central bank nod for acquisition of UGB Bahrain

RELATED ARTICLES
1

High-level Qatari-French business delegation visits Toulouse

2

EU and China open talks over electric car tariffs

3

Qatari-Dutch relations: Common aspirations to enhance cooperation and investments

4

Qatar remains India's top LNG exporter: Alpen Capital

5

Why are Chinese electric cars in EU crosshairs?

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

DIVIDEND

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth
VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INDUSTRIAL

Saudi’s First Mills secures $40mln facility from SIDF

Saudi’s First Mills secures $40mln facility from SIDF
Saudi’s First Mills secures $40mln facility from SIDF
DIVIDEND

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

ECONOMY

Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi’s rating at ‘AA’, with a stable outlook

FUNDS

Hedge fund Jain Global raises $5.3bln, gets Abu Dhabi's ADIA backing

LATEST NEWS
1

Wimbledon the final frontier for claycourt queen Swiatek to conquer

2

EU banking watchdog calls out lenders for inflating capital buffers

3

Oil steady as US demand flags but Middle East risk mounts

4

UAE seeks opportunities for private sector at US summit

5

Damac to invest $1bln in data centres; eyes more Saudi units

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds