State-owned Energy Development Oman plans to sell U.S. dollar denominated 7-year Islamic bonds, or sukuk, according to an arranging bank document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The energy company has hired J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank Muscat, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Mashreq are acting as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document said.

The investor calls are scheduled to start from June 24 and will be followed by a benchmark-sized dollar denominated 7-year sukuk offering under company's trust certificate issuance programme, the document added. (Reporting by Mohammad Edrees, Editing by Louise Heavens)



