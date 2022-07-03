Emirates Post Group, in collaboration with India Post, has launched commemorative stamps in joint celebration of "Year of the 50th Anniversary of the UAE’s Formation and the 75th Anniversary of the Independence of India". The issuance highlights the strong and historic relations between UAE and India.

The stamp was presented to Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE by Abdulla M Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group.

This initiative further promotes the ongoing bilateral collaboration between the two countries which was recently underpinned by the signing of a historical partnership agreement to strengthen economic and trade relations. The agreement will positively influence businesses and, support and promote diversification and government’s sustainable development strategies.

Strong and deep ties

Sudhir said: "The year 2022 is very important for both India and the UAE as India is celebrating 75 years of its independence, just recently UAE has concluded the celebration of the Year of 50 and this is also the 50 years of the diplomatic relations between India and the UAE. This Stamp is a testimony of strong and deep historical relationship between India and the UAE that go back centuries from the history of spice and pearl trade to today’s world when more than 3.4 million Indians have chosen to live in the UAE.

“It is also a tribute to the people of two countries as they are the backbone of our Partnership. Today, this historical relationship has transformed itself into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing the two countries and its people, closer than ever before.”

Model of international relations

Alashram said: “This joint commemorative stamp is aimed at promoting economic, commercial, cultural and historical relations between the two countries, highlighting the half-century of strategic partnership that has flourished since the foundation of the UAE. This collaboration also celebrates 75 years of India’s independence. This issuance, in a mutual effort with our partners at India Post, constitutes a key addition to our commemorative stamps.

“With this initiative, we celebrate fifty years of achievements, as well as our contribution to UAE’s economic and social development. It also sheds light on UAE’s efforts and preparations for a new developmental journey for the coming 50 years, as per the ambitions of our wise leadership.”

Alashram added: “The cooperation between the UAE and India has long served as a model for international relations and strategic partnerships, sharing strong historical, geographical, and economic ties. Emirates Post Group commits to supporting the economic and trade relations by employing our leading expertise in post and parcel solutions, offering businesses, industries, and investors innovative logistics services. We will also continue to harness commemorative stamps as means to strengthen international relations and promote ties between people and cultures of the world.”

