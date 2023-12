DUBAI - His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, arrived in the country today to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Sheikh Tamim was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The United Arab Emirates is hosting COP28 at Expo City Dubai until 12th December.