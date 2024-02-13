Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed on Monday his country’s commitment to the peace agreement with Israel and said Egypt is working hard to reach a truce in Gaza.

He spoke at a joint press conference with Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in response to a question about the impact of the Gaza crisis on peace with Israel.

“There is already a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, and it has been in force for the past forty years, and we will continue this. We are actively dealing with this at this stage,” he said.

He added that Egypt will continue its efforts with the parties to reach an agreement that will lead to the release of prisoners and detainees and ensure the entry of aid into Gaza.

He declined to comment on any unofficial sources that suggested the possibility of suspending the peace agreement with Israel.

Shoukry also described the situation in Gaza as a violation of international law and reiterated his country’s rejection of any forced displacement of the population.

He stressed the need for a ceasefire and work to protect civilians who are facing a humanitarian tragedy due to the lack of aid and food. He criticized Israeli policies, the killing of civilians, and endangering the lives of millions in Gaza.

Shoukry said the only solution is to work according to the principle of the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, where the Palestinians can enjoy their legitimate rights and live in peace.

Fajon praised Egypt’s pivotal role at the regional and international levels, especially regarding the Gaza crisis.

She expressed her country’s full agreement with Egypt’s vision on how to deal with the crisis, in terms of calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, urgent access to humanitarian aid to Gaza without any obstacles, and the development of a peace plan based on the two-state solution.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).