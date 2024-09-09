Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir met with Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti to explore enhancing bilateral cooperation in the transport and industry sectors, as per a statement.

El Wazir highlighted Egypt’s strategic plan to become a regional industrial hub.

He also praised the strong bilateral relations and the ongoing collaboration efforts between the two countries.

Al Sulaiti affirmed Qatar’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Egypt, citing the strong relationship between the two nations as a foundation for increased joint ventures.

The discussions also covered the development of economic and trade relations, particularly in ports and specialized stations.

They tackled potential Qatari investment in modernizing container stations at Egyptian ports, including improvements in infrastructure, equipment, and technology.

Both parties agreed to schedule further meetings to explore and identify investment opportunities.

