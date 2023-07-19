Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has carried out a campaign in Dhofar’s Shalim and Al Hallaniyat Islands planting over 3,000 mangrove seedlings in Khor Warkh. This campaign, a part of an ambitious ongoing national initiative to plant 10mn indigenous trees in ten years, aligns with EA’s core objectives to enhance ecosystem efficiency and expand green cover.

In addition to this plantation campaign, EA is working on rehabilitating mangrove nurseries in Qurum Natural Reserve. The project aims to generate 48,000 healthy seedlings, set to enrich the reserve with more life.

The project, slated for completion on July 24, will proceed with planting these nurtured seedlings in designated areas, thereby boosting the efficiency of coastal wetland systems.

Mangroves play a crucial role in the region’s ecosystem, safeguarding beaches from erosion, maintaining ecological balance, and promoting the growth of commercially valuable fish and other marine life.

With these initiatives, EA illustrates its commitment to environmental stewardship and biodiversity preservation, fostering a greener and healthier future.

