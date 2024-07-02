Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) began the first phase of enforcing a ban on single-use plastic shopping bags thinner than 50 micrometres.

The authority issued a decision (No 8/2024) in January this year to ban the use of all kinds of plastic shopping bags by January 2027 in a phased manner.

An EA official said, “This decision follows comprehensive studies conducted in collaboration with various public and private bodies. A well-planned transition period preceded the enforcement to ensure smooth implementation.”

Starting Monday, July 1 the initial phase targets pharmacies, hospitals and clinics.

The second stage, effective from January 1, 2025, will extend the ban to textiles and fabric stores, clothing outlets, tailors, eyewear shops, mobile phone vendors and repair services, watch shops, furniture retailers, and suppliers of household goods.

The EA official highlighted the decision’s importance in protecting Oman’s environment and wildlife. Aimed at managing plastic products and waste, it aligns with Oman’s sustainable development goals outlined in national action plans and Oman Vision 2040.

The decision also supports international initiatives such as the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management and agreements like the Stockholm and Basel Conventions.

Under Article 3 of the decision, administrative fines ranging from RO50 to RO1,000 will be imposed for violations, with penalties doubling for repeat offences within a month of the earlier fine.

