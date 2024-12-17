Procter and Gamble (P&G), one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, has signed a solar lease agreement with Yellow Door Energy, a leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa.

As per the deal, Yellow Door Energy will be setting up a 500kWp solar carport system at P&G office located within the Jebel Ali Freezone Authority (Jafza) industrial park.

Throughout the lease term, it will be responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar plant, which will feature over 870 bifacial solar panels.

The project will be constructed in four phases to align with P&G’s operational schedule.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place today (December 16) with senior representatives from P&G and Yellow Door Energy in attendance.

Once completed, the solar carport is expected to produce 813,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity in its first year, reducing carbon emissions by 323 thousand kilograms.

Sonali Dhawan, General Manager for P&G Gulf, said: "At P&G, environmental sustainability is embedded in how we do business. The solar lease with Yellow Door Energy demonstrates our commitment to sustainability by integrating solar power into our Dubai office."

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said: "We are honored to partner with P&G on this solar lease, bringing clean electricity to the heart of Jafza and contributing to the UAE Energy Strategy."

"As a UAE-founded and headquartered company, Yellow Door Energy is committed to helping businesses decarbonize their operations, lower electricity costs and become sustainability champions," he stated.

Solar leasing enables businesses to reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risks, whilst maintaining focus on their core operations and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

"With over 355 megawatts-peak (MWp) of awarded solar projects in our portfolio, we aspire to be the preferred sustainable energy partner for top corporations in the Middle East and Africa," he added.

