Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will be back next year, returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre, for a major edition, featuring more than 450 exhibitors from over 30 countries, with overseas companies accounting for over 90% of the international showcase.

Co-located with Intersec Dubai, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will bring together over 16,000 global industry leaders, innovators, and government bodies to explore cutting-edge products and solutions, said the event organisers.

According to Grand View Research, the LED lighting market in the Middle East and Africa generated revenues of $6.66 billion in 2024, accounting for 7.6% of the global market. The sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030, reaching an estimated $10.34 billion by the end of the decade.

With a strong market outlook, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will feature leading international brands in the industry including Signify, Ledvance, Opple, Honeywell Lighting, Schréder and Illus.

In addition, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will highlight key players from the intelligent building sector such as KNX, Theben, Airzone, TE Connectivity and more.

"As Light + Intelligent Building Middle East marks its 19th edition, the event has become the region’s premier meeting point for lighting and building technology. From pioneering products on the show floor, to forward-thinking discussions during our conferences and workshops, the event highlights how innovation is transforming the industry," said Abdul Muhsin, the Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.

The conference element of the event, which includes Thinklight, the Smart Building Summit, and InSpotLight, provides an expanded programme this year, offering high-level insights from regional and international experts.

Now in its fourth edition, the Smart Building Summit will showcase how technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart sensors, and automated systems are transforming buildings to enhance sustainability and the user experience.

According to the event organisers, the focus comes at a pivotal time as the intelligent building market is forecast by 6Wresearch to reach $9.2 billion by 2030.

Within the Middle East, revenues are forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2030 due to increased investment in smart infrastructure and sustainable technologies.

Attended by architects, tech innovators, policymakers and sustainability experts, the Smart Building Summit will feature a new Tech Talks session, giving companies in the smart building sector the opportunity to present their products and technologies alongside expert-led discussions.

For the first time, an advisory board has been established for the Smart Building Summit, comprising government representatives and industry leaders from across the region.

On the introduction of the board, Muhsin said: "In line with our commitment to delivering greater value and relevance, we are proud to announce the formation of a dedicated Advisory Board for the Smart Building Summit."

"By bringing together decision-makers in the industry, the board guides the strategic direction of the summit, ensuring discussions reflect the latest innovations, priorities and long-term opportunities for the market," he added.

A cornerstone of the event, Thinklight provides a platform for lighting professionals to exchange knowledge and network, collectively shaping the future of lighting, design, and technology in the region.

The 2026 Thinklight conference centres on the theme “Vision to Impact: From Inspiring Ideas to Lasting Legacies," and will deliver a comprehensive programme across three distinct formats.

Highlights include a 45-minute Design Deep Dive keynote led by a renowned lighting designer; Project Perspectives, featuring focused 15-minute sessions on innovative projects; and Conversations in Light, 30-minute live interviews offering behind-the-scenes insights.

InSpotLight will once again highlight the innovations, designs and technology shaping the future of lighting. Over three days, InSpotLight will include a line-up of dynamic product presentations, thought-provoking sessions and hands-on learning experiences.

A notable workshop at the InSpotLight stage for the 2026 edition focuses on “The AI Shift: Lighting Design Workflows in the Age of Intelligent Tools”. The session offers a hands-on opportunity to learn how AI can supercharge creativity, streamline delivery, and reshape the future of lighting design highlighting the power of image and video generation platforms for creating lighting renders, visuals, and animations; alongside trained AI agents that automate lighting schedules, LEED and DarkSky compliance, and technical documentation.

