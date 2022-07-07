The 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has so much in it that it helps one celebrate Eid Al Adha in style. One can get together with friends and family at this festive time of year and enjoy fantastic shopping deals, mesmerising live entertainment, traditional family feasts and so much more from July 7 to 17.

Organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS offers Dubai’s residents and visitors an unforgettable Eid Al Adha with incredible markdowns and seasonal exclusives, delicious meals and curated menus at restaurants, ultimate staycations at world-class hotels citywide and a packed entertainment calendar with superstar concerts and unmissable theatre. There’s never been a better time to enjoy Eid Al Adha in Dubai.

Music and shows

A spectacular musical treat awaits one with the great Saudi artist Rabeh Saqr on July 11, at the Coca Cola Arena. Doors open at 7:30PM with the show starting at 9:30PM. Ticket prices start from AED195 ($53), and are available on platinumlist.net.

One can head over to the Dubai Opera on July 10 and 11 to watch Tambakhia, a brand-new satirical play by the comedy icon Tariq Al-Ali. Ticket prices start from AED150 and can be purchased on Platinumlist.net and Dubaiopera.com. Doors open at 7:30PM while the show starts at 9PM.

Younger family members can dance the night away with the iconic Baby Shark and Friends, with daily shows from July 7 to 17, at the Theatre at Mall of the Emirates and take part in games and activities based on the beloved musical family. Ticket prices start from AED150. For further details, visit www.mydss.ae.

A not miss is the Beat The Heat electrifying showcase with Egyptian band Cairokee and trap artist Afroto. One can gear up for an exciting indoor concert at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Hall on July 16. Doors open at 6PM with the concert beginning at 7.30PM. Ticket prices start from AED100 and are available on platinumlist.net. Other live performances include the Canadian band, Badbadnotgood, on July 6 at the Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City; and Indian cinematic score composer, Salim Sulaiman at Coca Cola Arena on July 16.

Roaming entertainment

Beloved Dubai characters Modesh and Dana will be calling in to say hello at malls across the city. Catch up with them at Barsha City Centre, Me'aisem City Centre, Circle Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, DIFC, Nakheel Mall, Mercato Mall, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mall of the Emirates, The Outlet Village, and Al Khawaneej Walk from July 9 to 17. Make sure to meet them as they appear throughout the city, spreading the joy of summer this DSS.

One can enjoy a sample of musical performances from cultural artists hailing from the world over from July 9 to 12, including traditional bands from Turkey, Spain, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Morocco and Uzbekistan, appearing at malls citywide including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, DIFC, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall and more.

One can experience traditional Emirati music with Alharbia and Ayal performances in shopping and leisure hotspots such as Bluewaters, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Khawaneej Walk, The Outlet Village, Dubai Festival Plaza, DIFC, Nakheel Mall, and more, from July 9 to 12.

Retail offers

This Eid Al Adha, shoppers at Oasis Mall will be able to enjoy sales and discounts with up to 75% off. Shoppers can also enter the draw upon spending a minimum amount of AED200 or more at any store within the mall for the chance to become the Shukran Millionaire. Winners will be notified through the phone numbers or emails provided.

The 6thStreet.com x Club Apparel I 24x7 I DSS VAT On Us Week promotion will see Club Apparel brands across the city offer shoppers further savings on DSS sale prices with the cost of VAT covered by Club Apparel from 4 until 10 July. A total of AED100,000 of Club Apparel points can be won throughout the week. In line with the theme, 24 shoppers will win 1250 Club Apparel points (worth AED1,250) with 7 lucky shoppers having a chance to win 10.000 Club Apparel points (worth AED10,000). Shoppers can take advantage of this great offer at stores and also 24 hours a day online at www.6thstreet.com.

The DSS SHARE Millionaire promotions will give shoppers who spend AED300 or more at Majid Al Futtaim malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Al Shindagha and City Centre Me’aisem a chance to become the weekly winner of one million SHARE points.

Visitors will have the chance to become a millionaire when spending AED500 or more at The Dubai Mall. Every shopper can participate in a draw to win the Biggest Deal Of The Year - AED1 MILLION CASH PRIZE. The promotion will run until 4 September with eight weekly draws to win Emaar Gift Cards worth AED25,000 and in the final week of the campaign, there will be one winner of a million dirhams cash. Winners will be notified through the phone numbers and emails provided and announced @thedubaimall on Instagram.

With every spend of AED300 or more at any of the retail stores in Dubai Festival City Mall, receive a free chance to play the “Winning Dome” and win Dubai Festival City Malls gift cards up to AED20,000 each week, per customer.

One can visit DSS OMEGA Watch Week at Mall of the Emirates until July 10, a unique collection of OMEGA’s finest luxury watches and jewellery showcased to celebrate the DSS 25th anniversary. Enter into a prize draw when spending at the Rivoli Prestige store or activation stand. Twenty-four lucky entrants will win AED5,000 worth of gift vouchers each, with two winners selected on weekdays and three over each weekend of the exhibition. One winner will win an amazing grand prize of an OMEGA watch worth an incredible AED30,000.

Running until September 4, DSS will host the DSS Shop More & Save More with 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons promotion. Shoppers who buy one watch or accessory will receive 25% off, and save 30% when buying two or more. For every spend of AED1000, shoppers will automatically enter a draw. Six lucky winners will be announced on September 8 with five shoppers winning AED5000 each and one winner taking home a grand prize of AED25,000.

Raffles

A prize pot of AED200,000 is up for grabs over the three days of Eid Al Adha, 9 until 11 July, at participating retail destinations. Shoppers can enter the Eid Al Adha raffle daily until 11 July by spending as little as AED100 to qualify for one of 30 chances to win AED3,000 in the blue category. Anyone spending AED250 will qualify for the red category, with 10 chances to take home AED5,000, and shoppers spending AED350 could win one of six grand prizes in the yellow category of AED10,000 in cash. Winners will be drawn on all three days of Eid Al Adha with Al Ghurair Centre the venue for the first draw on the first day of Eid, Dubai Outlet Mall picking winners on the second day of Eid and the last day of the celebrations seeing winners picked at Arabian Centre.

One can participate in the Eid Al Adha Grand Prize exclusively on www.idealz.com for a chance to win AED1,000,000 cash when spending AED50 on the website or through the Idealz mobile application. In celebration of the silver jubilee of DSS, Idealz is also giving local and international shoppers the chance to win 1,000,000 Skywards Miles in partnership with Emirates Skywards, a brand-new Tesla Model Y, an apartment in Dubai and cash prizes of AED100,000, AED250,000 and AED500,000, amongst a host of other prizes.

Mall activations

Don’t miss out on the new Minions movie - The Rise of Gru, which is airing across VOX cinemas at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira. To add an extra layer to the Minions fun, families can hang out and play at the dedicated Minions City activation at Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif until July 17.

One can dine at City Centre Deira’s Food Central this Eid Al Adha to receive 100 x SHARE Points - equivalent to 25% cash back. From July 9 to 12 diners can choose from 15 eateries featuring a mix of fusion cuisine, concept restaurants and specialty foods including Indian flavours at Raju Omlet, healthy treats at The Acai Spot and Thai street food from BKK Bistro.

And there’s no better place to beat the heat than the Sport Society Ice Rink in Mirdif this Eid Al Adha, with free weekend kids activities taking place over the holiday.

Dining offers & events

With no less than 37 Dubai restaurants taking part in the Big Eid Eat from July 9 to 12, there's never been a better time to catch up with family, friends and loved ones over breakfast, brunch, lunch, tea, dinner, supper and more - with an amazing spread to sample in this special DSS edition of everyone’s favourite Eid restaurant festival.

Now in its second year, this city-wide event is perfect for friends and families coming celebrating the Eid holiday. From gourmet venues to street food, from Emirati and Arabian cuisine to Italian and Far Eastern flavours, it’s the best of Dubai on a plate this Eid Al Adha - just be sure to book in advance. More details on all participating restaurants are available at Big Eid Eat, but here's just a flavour of what’s on offer at restaurants across the city from July 9 to 12.

Diners can indulge in a special Eid lunch set menu at the curated contemporary Asian Culinary rooftop restaurant, CÉ LA VI, or savour an award-winning three-course meal by Chef Howard Ko while taking in the stunning city views from July 10 to 12, from 12PM to 3PM.

Visit Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand winner Fi'lia on the 71st floor of the SLS Dubai Hotel between 12:30PM and 3:30PM to experience a culinary tradition that has been passed down by generations of women. For AED180 per person, savour a full Italian-Mediterranean meal with creative twists while enjoying the stunning views of Burj Khalifa.

One can savour an eight-course Eid-inspired Chef's Table experience with Chef Shun Shiroma as the host at the Michelin Guide-listed 3Fils. Be immersed in a special culinary experience from 6PM to 9PM on July 11 and 12, featuring dishes from Japan and the Middle East.

Those wishing to reconnect over food with their families this Eid Al Adha in Dubai should visit the Arabian Tea House for their special Eid Tray, which offers a delicious selection of Emirati grills, rice dishes, appetisers, desserts, and drinks for either lunch or dinner. And delivery orders over AED100 will come with complimentary treats.

Hotel offers

Stay more and spend less in Dubai with the exciting offers from hotels across the city. Make the most of the holiday with the exclusive packages that fits your style, and choose between the Stay 7, Pay 5, OR Stay 5, Pay 3 packages from over 60 participating hotels. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious city stay, a relaxing beach holiday, or a budget-friendly vacation with easy access to Dubai’s top attractions, there is an ideal option for you!

Take your pick from a range of opulent accommodation at the heart of city including SLS Hotel and Residences, La Ville Hotel & Suites, or Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

Beat the heat with a beach getaway with your family or friends at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, or JA The Resort.

For a holiday that won’t break the bank, choose one of the pocket-friendly hotels including ibis Dubai Deira City Centre, Premier Inn Hotels, or Hyatt Place Dubai Wasl.

There are also a range of packages being offered in Dubai to help make the most of the holiday. The Ibis One Central Hotel, Ibis World Trade Centre, Novotel World Trade Centre, and the Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel in Al Barsha are all offering reduced rates, while the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf is including breakfast for two and a late checkout.

Perfect for families, Crowne Plaza Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road has rooms starting at AED299 for two adults and two children, which includes a buffet breakfast, with 20% off health club massages and all hotel restaurants. You can also upgrade to a one-bedroom suite for just AED100 extra.

Escape the everyday at The H Hotel with Deluxe rooms for AED599 and Executive Suites from AED699. Guests receive complimentary breakfasts on any stays until July 12. Visitors are also in for a treat with 11 dining and entertainment outlets available to take you on a culinary adventure. If you have kids staying with you, enjoy free dining for two children under the age of 12.

Elsewhere, the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel near BurJuman in Bur Dubai has 33% off Eid stays, and will award hotel credit equal to your room rate.

Modesh World

One can head over to Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre for tonnes of family fun and festivities this Eid Al Ahda. The region’s largest educational and indoor entertainment theme park for families and children is packed to the rafters with attractions, experiences, games, shows, contests and educational workshops.

Extending over 25,000 square metres in four halls as well as the Arena at DWTC, new attractions for this summer include ‘Winter at Modesh’ - a world of adventure, snow and all things winter with a mini snow park, an adventurous inflatable course and interactive shows.

One can pop in and see everyone’s favourites Modesh and Dana starring in four daily shows at the Modesh Theater, open daily from 1:00PM to 10:00PM? Or drop into a giant ball pit filled with 80,000 coloured balls, take on the iBattle challenge, attempt an inflatable obstacle course, or wear out the little ones in the soft play areas before grabbing a bite at one of 20 dining experiences. Sama Dubai TV will also be broadcasting daily from Modesh World, with its daily pot of 40 prizes being doubled over the Eid holidays and weekends.

Modesh World is open seven days a week all summer, including the Eid holidays. Opening hours are Friday to Sunday from 10AM to 12AM and Monday to Thursday from 10AM to 10PM. Esaad Card holders get a special discount on the purchase of play cards.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).