Muscat – Since its establishment in 2000, DHL Global Forwarding Oman has grown into a logistics giant with a robust presence across the sultanate, boasting five offices dedicated to delivering excellence in logistics. Today, DHL Oman is not just about moving goods; it’s about moving towards a sustainable future.

DHL Oman’s latest milestone is the opening of its future-ready office in Qurum, a testament to the company’s incredible commitment to sustainability.

Roy Scaria, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Oman, said, “Our core focus is now on Sustainable Logistics. We feel it is our responsibility as a leading logistics provider to bring our customers and suppliers together to facilitate the action our planet so urgently needs. Collaboration is key to driving positive change, aligning with Oman’s Sustainable Future initiative and the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

Innovative solutions for a greener tomorrow

The solution to making supply chains greener is not less globalisation but more collaboration and innovation. DHL is pioneering this approach in the sultanate by prioritising cleaner, greener logistics.

DHL is making significant strides in sustainability with initiatives such as distributing paper pens and locally-made clay bottles to employees, reflecting the company’s commitment to a greener future in Oman.

Through the Paperless Forwarding Program, DHL has significantly reduced paper consumption by digitalising documents and invoices, enhancing efficiency while minimising environmental impact.

Ongoing projects include transitioning facilities to solar energy and upgrading fleets to electric vehicles, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and lowering emissions. Furthermore, the MyDHLi platform now offers real-time data on carbon emissions associated with each operation, empowering customers to make informed decisions and opt for low-carbon alternatives. The LCL (Less than Container Load) services with zero carbon emissions have also been enthusiastically embraced by customers.

DHL’s sustainability initiatives are part of a broader commitment to explore new ways to minimize environmental impact. By collaborating with customers and suppliers, DHL Oman aims to create a more sustainable future for generations to come, driving positive change and making a tangible impact on our environment and communities.

Roy Scaria invites everyone to join this journey. He said, “By prioritising cleaner, greener logistics and working together, we can drive meaningful progress. We owe it to future generations to take bold action and make commitments to protect our planet now.”

Discover more about DHL Oman’s innovative solutions and sustainability initiatives through the MyDHLi platform and GoGreen Solutions. To understand the full scope of DHL’s global sustainability efforts, visit DHL Group Sustainability.

