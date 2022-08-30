Six of the world's top male tennis players and two of the game's top female players will go head-to-head during three days of top-class tennis action in the UAE capital. (Supplied photo)

This year's Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be played on December 16-18 , organisers announced.

With championship owners Flash Entertainment confirming the tournament dates, global sports fans can secure the best available seats at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City by visiting https://www.mubadalawtc.com to pre-register and be the first to know when tickets are released.

Those who sign-up for pre-registration will also automatically enter a draw to win exclusive Mubadala World Tennis Championship signed merchandise.

Flash Entertainment has revealed six of the world’s top male tennis players and two of the game’s top female players will once again go head-to-head during three days of top-class tennis action in the UAE capital.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has grown in popularity over the years, evolving into one of the world’s most sought-after tennis events and earning a prestigious place in the international sports calendar,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

“The championship returns with the world's best tennis players and passionate fans poised to descend upon Abu Dhabi for an exhilarating three-day tennis event.

“Each year, we strive to improve so that we can give every member of our audience – from tennis fans, families, and international visitors – a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Last year, Russian Andrey Rublev beat British icon Andy Murray in the final in straight sets to win his first Mubadala World Tennis Championship title.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia’s most successful female tennis player, defeated Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic to become the first Arab player to win the championship.

Jabeur then followed up her Abu Dhabi success by reaching this year’s Wimbledon final.

Tickets, starting from AED 95 for adults and AED 45 for children, will be sold via the event’s official website soon.

