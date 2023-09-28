The Ministry of Finance has disclosed that the cyber attack it experienced involved the unauthorized duplication of certain state property management records, including chalet rental agreements, land rental contracts, and both current and expired civil identification cards. It has been confirmed that these documents were not destroyed, as the Ministry retains extra copies of them, reports Al-Seyassah daily

Furthermore, it was reiterated that none of the data related to government employees’ salaries is stored within the Ministry’s systems. Financial transactions for all government entities continue unaffected and are progressing as usual.

The Ministry highlighted its engagement with a specialized international firm, widely trusted by major international public and private entities, in the fight against cybercrime. This company operates within a rigorous and methodical framework to recover from the aftermath of such cyber attacks.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).