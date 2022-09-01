Head of the Ministry of Health’s advisory committee to confront COVID-19 pandemic Dr. Khaled Al-Jarallah highlighted the need to strengthen general preventive directives and urge people to take seasonal flu vaccinations, coinciding with the return of travelers, the resumption of public education, parliamentary rallies, and the seasonal change, reports Al-Qabas daily. In a recent post on his Twitter account, Dr. Al-Jarallah affirmed the importance of the education officials’ role in promoting the culture of public health and vaccination of young people in educational curricula.

Meanwhile, he indicated that marketing a comprehensive laboratory test without clinical evaluation is “often misleading”. In addition, health sources affirmed that the Ministry of Health has obtained approvals from the regulatory authorities to extend the tender contract for operating, maintaining and repairing engineering services in Sabah Hospital, Maternity Hospital, Chest Diseases Hospital, Natural Medicine Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital, Psychiatry Hospital, Addiction Treatment Center, National Bank of Kuwait Hospital for Children, and ENT Hospital as well as some health centers and facilities of the Sabah Specialized Medical District.

They explained that the extension will be for a period of three months, starting from July 16 to October 15 until the completion of the preparatory period for holding the new tender. The cost of the extension amounts to about KD 563,000. The ministry has also obtained approvals to extend the contract for the operation, maintenance and management of the Shuaiba incinerator for a period of six months, starting from October 1 to March 31, 2023, at an estimated cost of KD 83,000.

