Bahrain’s business community came together to celebrate established figures and bright new talents at a prestigious awards ceremony held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Thattai Hindu Merchants Community (THMC) Bahrain hosted the first-of-its-kind event at Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea and Spa, recognising the contributions of seasoned business leaders and the innovative spirit of young entrepreneurs.

The ceremony saw industry veterans honoured for their dedication and leadership. Farouk Almoayyed, Lalchand Chaturbhuj, LR Gajria, Vasdev Bhatia, Navin Megchiani, Indukumar P. Bhatia, and Vithal Karani received Lifetime Achievement awards for their exemplary contributions throughout their careers.

Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, also chairman of the SME Development Board, attended the ceremony alongside THMC president Mukesh Kavalani.

The minister highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in Bahrain’s economic development. He praised HRH Prince Salman for fostering an environment that encourages creative ideas and innovation, driving the kingdom’s competitiveness on the global stage.

The ceremony recognised outstanding women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through the ‘Women in STEM’ award. EdTech platform Playbook received this honour, with co-founder and chief marketing officer Shreya Rammohan accepting the award.

The ‘Startup of the Year’ award went to Alkem Health and Wellness, acknowledging their achievements in the past three years. Co-founders Nasra Alabrawi and Aaron Grimley were present to receive the award.

Ahmed Mohamed Faraj, founder of the learning platform Lumofy, was presented with the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award. Uzair Mohammed Usman, representing Procural, a B2B cloud-based tendering platform, received the ‘Innovation and Tech Business of the Year’ award.

Mr Fakhro emphasised the government’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurs by supporting innovative initiatives. He praised the role of civil society institutions, including the THMC, for their efforts in fostering a culture of entrepreneurship.

The ceremony marked a significant moment, celebrating the achievements of Bahrain’s business community and reinforcing the collaborative spirit between the government and private sector in driving economic growth.

