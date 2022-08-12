The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measurement of inflation, increased by 3.63 per cent in the first seven months of 2022. The index reached 105.77, compared with a CPI of 102.06 for the same period in 2021, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Thursday.

The DoS, in its monthly report, said that the CPI for July of 2022 increased by 5.34 per cent, reaching 107.92, compared with 102.45, which was recorded during July of 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report said that the main sectors and commodities that led the growth during the January-July period include the following increases: Fuel and lighting by 19.42 per cent, transport by 5.64 per cent, vegetables, dried and canned legumes by 12.09 per cent, rent by 1.18 per cent, and culture and entertainment by 7.27 per cent.

