KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwaiti Cabinet, in its meeting on Tuesday, approved the temporary suspension of Law No. 114 of 2024 concerning health insurance for retired citizens, as well as Law No. 71 of 2023, for one year. The meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, included an update from Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi. He informed the Cabinet about the termination of the Ministry's contract with the Afyia company, responsible for providing health insurance services, due to the company’s failure to fulfill its obligations. The suspension was made to safeguard public health and ensure financial accountability, as the Ministry remains committed to offering necessary healthcare services to citizens.

The Cabinet also extended condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the Al-Sabah family over the passing of former Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who died on Saturday.

Additionally, the Cabinet reviewed preparations for the Kuwaiti delegation attending the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) scheduled from September 19-26. The delegation, led by His Highness the Crown Prince, will include senior officials such as Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and KDIPA Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In other discussions, Foreign Minister Al-Yahya presented the outcomes of his recent visit to Egypt, where he led the Kuwaiti delegation in the 13th session of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Joint Committee. His meetings with President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Finance Minister Noura Al-Fassam updated the Cabinet on Kuwait's 'AA' Fitch credit rating, which maintains a stable outlook. Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Dr. Nader Al-Jalal discussed the suspension of student elections at Kuwait’s universities due to electoral violations, while reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to fostering student activities in sports, culture, and innovation.

Finally, the Cabinet approved the High Committee for Citizenship Investigation's report, which recommended revoking the citizenship of individuals who obtained it through fraud and forgery, in line with Law No. 15 of 1959.

