Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications’ Meteorological Directorate has reported that last month has gone on record as the warmest November ever experienced in the kingdom since 1902.

The mean temperature of the month was 27.4 C which is 2.8 C above the long-term normal for November and this goes on record as the highest mean temperature for November since 1902. The old record was 26.2 C recorded in November 2020, stated the Meteorological Directorate in its monthly weather summary.

The mean maximum temperature of the month was 30.8 C which is 2.8 C above the long-term normal and this goes on record as the highest mean maximum temperature for November since 1946. The old record was 29.9 C recorded in November 2004.

The highest temperature recorded during the month was 35.7 C which occurred on November 2 at Bahrain International Airport and this goes on record as the third highest temperature for November since 1946 at Bahrain International Airport and exceeded by November 1,1999 which was 37.2 C and 11th November 1999 & 5th November 2006 which was 36.4 C.

The highest temperature recorded in the month at Bahrain International Circuit was 36.3 C which was recorded on November 1 and at the University of Bahrain was 36.1 C which was recorded on the same day.

The mean minimum temperature of the month was 24.7 C which is 3.1 C above the long-term normal and this goes on record as the highest mean minimum temperature for November since 1946. The old record was 23.4 C recorded in November 2017.

The lowest temperature recorded was 20.5 C on November 23 at Bahrain International Airport but recorded 17.3 C on November 22 at Durrat Al Bahrain.

The mean relative humidity for November was 58% whereas the mean maximum relative humidity was 74% and the mean minimum relative humidity was 39%. The maximum relative humidity was 88% recorded on November 28 and the minimum relative humidity was 17% recorded on November 9.

Only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded on the 6th November at Bahrain International Airport. Note that the long-term mean total precipitation for November is 16.8 mm and the highest monthly rainfall recorded during November at Bahrain International Airport was 146.8 mm which occurred in 1940.

The total precipitation for November 2022 at Al Budaiya was 0.2 mm which was recorded on 6th November.

November 2022 was the ninth sunniest month for all November’s since the sunshine records began in 1968. The total hours of sunshine for the month were 278.6 hours. Note that the highest monthly total hours of sunshine for November was 296.6 hours recorded in 1970.

The Mean wind speed for November was 7 knots. The prevailing wind was 21% from the Northwest direction. Gust winds reached 29 knots on November 20 at Bahrain International Airport. Southerly winds accounted for 19% of the observation.

