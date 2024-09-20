His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) Chairman chaired the EDB’s board of directors meeting yesterday at Gudaibiya Palace.

He praised the broad outcomes achieved by the EDB through its co-operation and collaboration with the kingdom’s government agencies and the private sector, emphasising that their efforts are highly valued by all. HRH the Crown Prince ND Prime Minister emphasised that the success of investments are measured by the amount of lucrative employment and business opportunities yielded by that investment.

In this regard, he noted the significance of Team Bahrain’s joint efforts in attracting investments that provide more opportunities for citizens, in line with the kingdom’s goals of comprehensive development led by His Majesty King Hamad.HRH Prince Salman underscored the importance of maintaining Team Bahrain’s momentum in advancing economic growth by strengthening public-private partnerships that deliver vital development projects, ultimately achieving shared economic objectives that benefit everyone. HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister welcomed the newly appointed members of the EDB board, expressing his best wishes for their success in achieving the EDB’s far-reaching economic goals.

He also praised the efforts and contributions of the former board members during their tenure.The EDB reviewed its achievements in the first half of 2024 and outlined strategies for attracting investments across priority sectors.Sustainable Development Minister and EDB chief executive Noor Al Khulaif briefing the board members on the direct investments secured by the board.

These investments totalled BD399.2 million ($1.056 billion) from 62 local and international investment projects, with 40 per cent representing new ventures and 60pc being expansion projects. She highlighted that the manufacturing sector accounted for the largest share of diversified direct investments, followed by the tourism and financial services sectors. These investments are projected to create more than 5,400 employment opportunities within the next three years.Key success stories across priority sectors were also presented, including investments from India-based semiconductor manufacturer Polymatech, Singapore Gulf Bank, a home-grown tech company ARRAY, Amana Healthcare, and the University of Strathclyde. Additionally, the EDB reviewed a breakdown of its extensive international investor outreach efforts across key target markets.

The King’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Isa Bin Salman Educational Charitable Trust, and chairman of the board of directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, senior officials and members of the board of directors of the EDB attended the meeting.

