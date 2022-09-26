Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have pledged to further consolidate their strong relations.Historic relations between the two countries were reviewed as His Majesty King Hamad met Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah yesterday.

His Majesty expressed deepest congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi people on the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia.He wished the kingdom continued glory, security and prosperity under King Salman’s leadership.

His Majesty also conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Bahrain’s Ruling Family, government and people to the Saudi monarch, government and people on the occasion.The King and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques reviewed progress of the long-standing relations, and joint action that will enhance mutual interests.

The two leaders affirmed their keenness to develop co-ordination at various levels for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.His Majesty commended the pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in consolidating security, promoting regional peace and defending Arab interests.His Majesty and King Salman also discussed regional, Arab and global developments.The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques hosted a lunch banquet in honour of His Majesty.

The King was welcomed upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by Mecca Governor and adviser to the Saudi King Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud and Bahrain’s Ambassador Shaikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa.Earlier, His Majesty was seen off by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as he left Bahrain.

