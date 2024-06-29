Amsa Hospitality, a pioneering Saudi hospitality company, has announced an initiative to promote recycled products by providing backpacks made from recycled plastic bottles for its employees and business partners.

Creating backpacks from recycled plastic bottles is an innovative process that involves collecting used bottles, shredding them into flakes, and then melting them into polyester fibers. The fibers are woven into a fabric, then cut and sewn into backpacks.

Aamir Riaz, Chief Operating Officer of Amsa Hospitality, said: “Environmental sustainability is a must-have in Amsa Hospitality’s daily operations. Using products created from recycled waste promotes resource conservation and energy efficiency. Indeed, producing recycled PET fabric consumes less energy than producing new polyester from petroleum.”

The first 500 backpacks were given to visitors at last month’s Arabian Travel Market. Amsa Hospitality aims to further its dedication to sustainability by exploring additional recycling possibilities.

