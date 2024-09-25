Coinciding with the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the United States this week, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) announced its new strategic roadmap that will build comprehensive partnerships with US-based companies to continue spearheading cutting-edge research and development enterprises and advanced clinical care.

Over the years, ADSCC has emerged as the leading institution in cellular therapy and research in the UAE, establishing high-impact partnerships and collaborations with US-based organisations dedicated to innovation. These efforts are focused on advancing treatments and finding cures for a wide range of diseases, including blood disorders, solid tumors, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and kidney diseases.

Most recently, ADSCC has partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a leading global biotechnology company in the US known for its innovative treatments for complex diseases. Jointly, ADSCC and Vertex are working to deliver the first CRISPR-Cas9 gene therapy in the UAE. The first patient is anticipated to start the treatment journey later this year.

In its second edition, the ADSCC Bone Marrow Transplant & Cellular Therapy Congress, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 26–27, 2024, will feature more than 12 renowned speakers from the United States. These experts, representing healthcare, biotechnology, and academic institutions such as the University of Utah, the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT), Children’s National Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Precigen, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Indiana University Health, will share the latest advancements in cellular therapy and bone marrow transplantation.

One key collaboration that ADSCC is presently pursuing with U.S. companies is a partnership with Precigen, a leading biotechnology firm specialising in gene and cellular therapies for complex diseases. Through this partnership, ADSCC intends to bring Precigen’s cutting-edge UltraCar-T technology to the UAE. Unlike traditional CAR-T therapies, which can take 2–4 weeks to manufacture, UltraCar-T is produced within just 24 hours. As the only institution in the UAE offering CAR-T Cell Therapy, this partnership effort aims to revolutionise treatment options for patients at ADSCC with immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases using advanced genetic engineering and synthetic biology technologies.

As a Centre of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant accredited by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, ADSCC announced in 2023 a key agreement with US healthcare provider, Boston Children's Hospital, that entails education initiatives and programmes for physicians and nurses in the specialty of bone marrow transplantation and a visiting physician program to its hospital.

In 2024, a major milestone was achieved as ADSCC received the accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) - the leading global United States-based accreditor of cellular therapy. This makes ADSCC the first entity to achieve this prestigious global accreditation in the UAE and the second in the Middle East region.

Prof. Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC, said, “These partnerships with top-ranked US healthcare providers and biotechnology companies mark an important milestone in the global mission of ADSCC and are in line with the UAE’s vision and priorities. We aim to enhance our research capabilities and speed up cellular therapy development in our region. By combining expertise and sharing knowledge, we will achieve major medical innovations to develop treatments for a multitude of critical diseases, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global life sciences hub in alignment with the vision of the UAE’s leadership.”

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme (AD-BMT©) at ADSCC, said, “ADSCC remains committed to build on its legacy and chart new territories; and is steadfast in its mission to drive innovation and contribute meaningfully to advancements in research, clinical care, and cellular products manufacturing. With our US partners, ADSCC’s aim is to bring on new therapeutic discoveries to help humankind while continuing to provide quality care for our local and regional communities.”

In addition, ADSCC has strong relations with Indiana University Health to leverage on IU Health expertise with ADSCC’s solid infrastructure to further advance healthcare in the UAE and the region. The collaboration includes medical education and support for ADSCC’s Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program – AD-BMT©.

These types of strategic partnerships are deemed to help advance research at ADSCC and the development of treatments. Over the next five years, ADSCC intends to conduct several joint clinical trials, and publish collaborative research papers with US-based providers and schools.