UAE - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) Abu Dhabi will introduce a mandatory certification exam for practising engineers, allowing them to upgrade their licences to specialist engineers in the emirate, effective from September 2024.

Engineers aiming to become specialists must now take the exam after meeting the specific criteria set out by the DMT. Current practising engineers will have six months from the exam’s launch date to complete the assessment.

The first phase of the initiative, which is designed to evaluate and elevate the quality of work within the construction industry, features five distinct exams, each focusing on a key area of expertise: architecture engineering, consultant structure engineering, contractor structure engineering, mechanical engineering, and civil engineering.

The first exam will be conducted for architectural engineers, followed by other disciplines throughout the fourth quarter of the year.

The testing framework has been designed to verify the knowledge and capabilities of engineers through evaluations of their technical skills, professional practices, and administrative competencies in addition to their comprehensive understanding of Abu Dhabi's construction regulations.

“These comprehensive exams underscore our commitment to enhancing industry-wide performance in Abu Dhabi’s engineering and architectural sectors,” said Eng Al Harith Ahmed, Acting Director of the Classification and Occupation Division at DMT.

“By introducing these assessments, DMT reaffirms its dedication to promoting a sustainable future for our emirate.”

The initiative follows the launch of the Performance Evaluation and Engineering Excellence System for engineering firms across Abu Dhabi, which aims to assess engineering firms to improve quality and sustainability practices.

