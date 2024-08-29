Mark Raine, co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA ) and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars, has stepped down from his roles, effective 31 August. He will be assuming responsibility for direct sales, omnichannel commerce and data management in Stuttgart, Germany.

“Mark's three-year tenure with us has been nothing short of exemplary, characterised by unwavering dedication and visionary leadership.

“We wish Mark all the best in his new position and thank him for steering our market through challenges and transformations, with his international business acumen,” commented the chairman of the board of MBSA, Wilfried Porth.

New co-CEO appointed

Claudius Steinhoff will take over the role of co-CEO and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars. He is currently head of marketing and sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars Singapore and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore.

Claudius Steinhoff

Steinhoff started his career with Mercedes-Benz in 2008 as a student at the Cooperative State University Baden-Wuerttemberg. Since 2011 he has held different roles in treasury, product management and as an executive assistant to the head of region overseas.

In 2023 he completed his global executive MBA programme at Insead Business School in Singapore.

He took over the responsibility as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore (MBSG) in October 2020. During his tenure, MBSG achieved remarkable results, notably the number one position in the total market in 2022 and the position of number one luxury brand in 2023.

The company also successfully introduced fully electric models across every segment it serves locally.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Claudius Steinhoff to the leadership team at Mercedes-Benz South Africa. Claudius brings vast experience and knowledge which will ensure continuity in advancing the strategic objectives for Mercedes-Benz Cars locally.

“Together with the Board of Mercedes-Benz South Africa, we look forward to the incredible work he will steer within the Sales, Marketing, Customer Services and Network Management portfolios,” Wilfried concluded.

Commenting on his appointment, Steinhoff said, “I am honoured to join the talented team at Mercedes-Benz South Africa and am eager to partner with our team and retail partners to deliver remarkable Mercedes-Moments for our customers.”

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).