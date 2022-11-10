The International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) will work together to support the transition to renewable energy through tailored weather, water and climate services.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed at the UN Climate Conference COP27 in Sham el-Sheikh by Irena’s Director-General Francesco La Camera and WMO’s Secretary-General Prof Petteri Taalas, formalises the cooperation.

In pursuit of the common objective of a just transition aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement, both sides agreed to promote energy access and climate sustainability by harnessing climate and meteorological data, products and services.

Resilience of energy systems

La Camera said: “The resilience of energy systems is bound to become even more important with climate-related shocks. Now is the time to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy future. Anything short of radical and immediate action will ultimately eliminate the chance of staying on the 1.5°C path. This strategic collaboration will contribute to the climate discourse and beyond.”

Taalas added: “It is clear that without a rapid transition to renewable sources of energy, we will not be able to reduce greenhouse gases emissions and keep global temperature increase within the Paris Agreement targets. Weather, water and climate services are fundamental to cost-effective, sustainable, affordable and accessible renewable energy. The partnership with Irena will help us go further and faster in scaling up renewable energy to secure a sustainable future.”

At a practical level, both sides will closely collaborate to foster the forecasting of renewable sources like wind, solar and hydro as well as assess climate change impacts on renewable energy infrastructures and projects to increase energy resilience.

Tailored products

Tailored meteorological and climate products aim to assist countries in identifying challenges linked to high shares of renewables. Early warning systems for disaster risk management in the global energy and power sectors will ensure energy security and energy independence.

Both sides also agree to collaborate on promoting the observation and monitoring of greenhouse gases and emissions in support of a clean energy transition.

WMO’s recently published multi-agency 2022 State of Climate Services: Energy report, supported by Irena is a clear expression of that. It finds the supply of electricity from clean energy sources must double by 2030 to limit global temperature increase. Irena’s World Energy Transitions Outlook positions renewable-based energy transitions as the most feasible pathway to the 1.5°C.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).