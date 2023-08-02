NEW DELHI: Social media platform X has appealed to an Indian state court to set aside its ruling that rejected a plea against some government orders to remove content from its platform, formerly known as Twitter.

In a legal filing made at Karnataka high court, X said not allowing the appeal would embolden the Indian government to issue more content blocking orders that violate law. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)