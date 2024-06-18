Vodafone Group plans to sell about 10% stake in India's Indus Towers through stock market block deals in Mumbai, per a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Vodafone will sell roughly 268 million shares at a price range of 310 rupees to 341 rupees per share, valuing the stake between $996 million to $1.1 billion, the term sheet showed.

Last week, Reuters reported that Vodafone was mulling to sell its stake in Indus Towers as a part of the British firm's effort to repay debt.

Vodafone and Indus Towers did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sriram Mani and Indranil Sarkar; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)