A delegation of officials from the United States will visit India from March 25 to 29 for trade talks with Indian officials, a US embassy spokesperson said on Monday.

Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch will lead the group. "This visit reflects the United States' continued commitment to advancing a productive and balanced trade relationship with India," the spokesperson said.

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal spent nearly a week in the United States earlier this month where he held trade discussions, and as U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose reciprocal tariffs from April 2 causing alarm among Indian exporters. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. last month, both nations agreed to work on the first phase of a trade deal by autumn 2025, with a target of reaching $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. India and the US are engaged in discussions to resolve tariff-related issues, and finalise a framework for a bilateral trade pact, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India's external affairs ministry, said last week.

"We value our ongoing engagement with the Government of India on trade and investment matters and look forward to continuing these discussions in a constructive, equitable, and forward-looking manner," the US embassy spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Kate Mayberry)