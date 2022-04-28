NEW DELHI: The UAE and India have jointly welcomed their convergences and mutual support on multilateral issues, the Ministry of External Affairs announced today.

The announcement marked the first ever round of UN-related consultations between the two countries at Director-General level in their respective Foreign Ministries. The convergences and mutual support were underlined during day-long consultations in Abu Dhabi yesterday, the Indian Ministry said in its statement.

The UAE and India are both elected as members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council during this calendar year. They have been working together cooperatively during their membership of the Security Council for the common good of the international community.

The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN- Political) in the Ministry of External Affairs, assisted by officials from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi. The UAE delegation was led by Ahood Al Zaabi, Director of the United Nations Department of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, India congratulated the UAE on its successful Presidency of the Security Council in March this year.

According to the statement, both sides exchanged views on areas of priority during their ongoing UN Security Council tenure. In keeping with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, they agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UN agenda, in particular on their shared commitment to reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism.