The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts offers iconic wedding destinations in exceptional ‘fairytale’ settings – from an intimate beach ceremony in Mauritius to a grand celebration in India or a magical Moroccan soirée.

Here are three such destinations:

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius

Located on the idyllic shores of Turtle Bay, The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius, offers a breathtaking setting for destination weddings.

With pristine beaches and luxurious accommodations, this resort provides the perfect blend of romance and adventure for couples and their guests. Set against a backdrop of white sands and turquoise lagoons, it is the epitome of relaxed elegance.

Couples can exchange vows with the Indian Ocean as their backdrop.

Unique wedding venues include a beachfront setting for up to 100 guests, a landscaped garden for intimate ceremonies, or the resort’s elegant ballroom for grand receptions.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

Renowned for its palatial elegance, The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur offers a fairytale setting for weddings, overlooking Lake Pichola.

This majestic property, an ode to Rajasthan’s rich heritage, immerses guests in royal Indian hospitality and culture, blending regal splendour with modern luxury. Couples can exchange vows in grand palatial gardens with lake views, host elegant receptions in the lavish ballroom, or opt for floating terraces and royal courtyards for an unforgettable experience.

Custom wedding packages include luxurious accommodations, curated menus, and cultural performances.

The Oberoi Marrakech

The Oberoi Marrakech offers an extraordinary blend of Moroccan culture and luxury. Nestled amidst 28 acres of lush orchards and ancient olive groves, with views of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, this retreat provides an ideal setting for a destination wedding that’s both unique and breathtaking.

From traditional Moroccan décor, including rich textiles and vibrant colours, to expertly crafted menus inspired by local flavours, every detail of your Moroccan wedding will be crafted with precision.

Whether you choose a serene garden ceremony or a grand reception in the ballroom, the resort offers venues that evoke mystique and elegance. Couples can also opt for private terraces and courtyards for a more intimate celebration. – TradeArabia News Service

