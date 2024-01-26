Sri Lankan shares snapped a 12-session losing streak and closed higher on Friday, driven by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled 0.6% higher at 10,335.79. * John Keells Holdings and Sri Lanka Telecom were the top gainers on the index, rising 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 27.2 million shares from 18.5 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 798.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.5 million) from 583.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 358.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 640.6 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 317.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)



