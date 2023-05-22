Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a third straight session on Monday, dragged by losses in industrials and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled 1.21% down at 8,611.38.

* Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) inflation eased to 33.6% year-on-year in April, after a 49.2% rise in March, the statistics department said on Monday.

* Food prices eased sharply to 27.1% in April from 42.3% in March, while non-food inflation was at 39%, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings PLC and holding company LOLC Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 3.72% and 2.94%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 27.4 million shares from 48.5 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 599 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.88 million) from 524.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 8.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 596.4 million rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 318.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)



