Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in industrials and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 1.39% at 8,755.17, gaining for a second straight session.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings PLC and holding company LOLC Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.70% and 4.39%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 42.7 million shares from 31.5 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 940.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.96 million) from 727.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 196.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 865.7 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 318.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)




